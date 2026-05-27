Mexican Rapper Enters Guilty Plea in Fatal Crash Last Year in Indy

Brayan Camacho Calleja (Source: Marion County Jail / IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A Mexican rapper is pleading guilty to multiple felony charges for a fatal crash last year in downtown Indianapolis.

26-year-old Brayan Camacho Calleja faces up to eight years behind bars for his role in a crash that left a man dead in downtown Indy in September 2025.

In Camacho Calleja’s plea agreement, he pled guilty to causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony. He also pled guilty to three counts of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.

The following charges that were initially pending against Camacho Calleja would be dismissed by the state:

Causing death while operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.8 or more, Level 4 felony

Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Level 5 felony

Reckless homicide, Level 5 felony

As part of the plea deal, Camacho Calleja will serve no more than eight years in prison, although his driver’s license will be suspended for 12 years.

Camacho Calleja is a popular Mexican rapper known as El Moreno Mexicano. He has over 35 million views from his 57 videos on YouTube.