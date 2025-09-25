Mexican Rapper Charged in Drunk Driving Crash that Killed Man

Brayan Camacho Calleja (Marion County Jail / IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has brought multiple felony charges against a man involved in a crash in downtown Indianapolis last week that turned fatal.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Brayan Camacho Calleja was officially charged with the following:

Causing Death While Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Level 4 Felony)

Causing Death While Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of 0.8 or More (Level 4 Felony)

Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License (Level 5 Felony)

Reckless Homicide (Level 5 Felony)

Three counts of Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felonies)

Just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 20, IMPD officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of E. Ohio and N. East Street. Police said a red Dodge Charger collided with a black GMC Yukon, causing it off the road and into a utility pole. 31-year-old Aaron Radford was a passenger in the Yukon and had been ejected from the vehicle. He died later at a hospital.

A detective said they saw a man, eventually identified as Calleja, and a woman get out of the Charger. Calleja told officers he and the woman had just left a downtown bar.

According to court documents, officers said they couldn’t find Calleja in Indiana’s BMV system. His only form of identification on him was a Mexican Consulate Card.

During their investigation, the detective also said they could smell alcohol on Calleja’s breath and that he had “very bloodshot and glossy eyes.” Calleja then went through a standardized field sobriety test.

Calleja was arrested, taken to the Marion County Jail, and placed on a federal detainer. He was given a toxicology screening that said his blood alcohol content was .108.

After a search warrant was approved, investigators looked at the Airbag Control Module inside the Charger to determine how fast Calleja was going at the time of the crash. The data showed that the Charger reached 71 miles per hour five seconds before the crash and then 94 miles per hour just 1 second before hitting the Yukon on E. Ohio Street, which has a posted speed of 25 miles per hour.

Court documents also state that Calleja is a Mexican rapper who goes by the name El Moreno Mexicano. He has more than 35 million total views for the dozens of videos he’s posted to YouTube.