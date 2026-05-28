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ACLU Considers Legal Action After Monroe County Jail Site Vote

The ACLU of Indiana said it is preparing to take legal action against Monroe County after a plan for a new jail was voted down.

Published on May 28, 2026

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Monroe County Correctional Center
Source: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

BLOOMINGTON — The ACLU of Indiana says it is ending a settlement agreement and preparing for new legal action against Monroe County after leaders rejected a plan for a new jail site.

On Tuesday night, the Monroe County Council voted 1–6 against buying land known as “North Park,” near I-69 and State Road 46. Only one council member supported the purchase.

The land was being considered for a new jail to replace the current facility in downtown Bloomington, which has faced long-running concerns about crowding and conditions.

The ACLU says people inside the jail are still dealing with those problems. The group originally sued the county in 2008 over overcrowding, and a 2009 agreement required changes and efforts to fix it.

Now that the new site was voted down, the ACLU says it will move ahead with another lawsuit.

RELATED: Monroe County Council Puts Hold on New Jail and Justice Center

County leaders warned the decision could lead to a costly court fight. The sheriff said a federal case could be expensive and could take control of decisions away from local leaders.

A county commissioner also said legal costs could reach millions if the case moves forward, with taxpayers paying for multiple attorneys.

Some people at the meeting said the county should not spend money on a new jail and questioned the plan altogether.

Others, including the county health officer, said the current jail is not safe or large enough, and pointed to problems that got worse during the pandemic.

After the vote, the council president said the county should move on from the North Park site and look at other locations instead.

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