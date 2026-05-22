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DoorDash Driver Shot in Head in Indy Carjacking Attempt

IMPD says the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex off Portland Square.

Published on May 22, 2026

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Source: Ajax9 / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis DoorDash driver is recovering after being shot in the head during an attempted carjacking early Thursday on the city’s north side.

IMPD says the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex off Portland Square. A neighbor told FOX59/CBS4 she heard arguing just before officers arrived.

The driver, Robert Gault, an Army veteran, had just finished his last delivery of the night when two people pulled a gun on him. Gault says they tried to steal his car, which he relies on for work. He fought back, and the suspects opened fire. One bullet went through his face but missed anything vital.

“Served in Iraq without a scratch,” he said. “Come back and get shot in the head.”

Gault believes the suspects used a vacant apartment to lure him to the address. He says they couldn’t drive his manual‑transmission car, and he ran for help after being shot.

IMPD says detectives are still working the case and no arrests have been made.

DoorDash called the attack “unacceptable” and says it’s cooperating with police. The company pointed to its in‑app safety tools, including 24/7 support and an emergency button.

Gault says he’s likely done delivering, unless he’s armed next time. He also urged other drivers to keep moving if they’re ever attacked.

Police ask anyone with information or security video to contact IMPD or CrimeStoppers.

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