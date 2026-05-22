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Three Arrested After Chase on Indianapolis South Side

The third person later got into a vehicle on South Talbot Street and refused to come out

Published on May 22, 2026

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Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are in custody after a chase on Indianapolis’ south side Thursday afternoon during an investigation into vehicle break-ins and stolen guns.

Around 3:40 p.m., Indianapolis police worked with Carmel and Plainfield police after locating someone connected to the investigation near Madison and Terrace avenues. Officers pulled the vehicle over, and two people ran from the car before officers caught them nearby.

A third person also ran. During the chase, police say at least one shot was fired. Investigators are still working to determine where the shot was fired. Police say officers did not fire their weapons.

The third person later got into a vehicle on South Talbot Street and refused to come out. SWAT officers responded, and police later took that person into custody. Officers also found the person had a gunshot wound and took them to a hospital in stable condition. Police have not said how the injury happened.

Police used K9s and drones while searching the area between Palmer and Morris streets. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the incident. Police say there is no threat to the public.

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