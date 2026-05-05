Wallen Meets IndyCar: Rosenqvist Unveils Country-Inspired Ride at Indianapolis

Country music is taking over the track this May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as Felix Rosenqvist unveils a bold new look on the No. 60 car inspired by Morgan Wallen and his SiriusXM channel.

The special paint scheme will debut during the Sonsio Grand Prix, an 85 lap race on the track’s 14 turn road course that officially kicks off the busy Month of May at Indianapolis. The event serves as an important early test for drivers as they prepare for the iconic Indianapolis 500 later in the month, while also delivering fans a full weekend of high intensity racing action and buildup to one of motorsport’s biggest stages.

The timing lines up with Wallen’s tour stop in Indianapolis, adding even more energy to the city as racing and country music collide in a unique crossover moment. The car’s design reflects Wallen’s signature style and highlights a growing trend of blending sports, music, and entertainment to reach fans in new ways.

Rosenqvist enters the weekend with momentum after a strong finish in Long Beach and will look to carry that speed and confidence into both the Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 as the Month of May gets underway.