2 Indy Teenagers Arrested After Armed Carjacking at Fishers IHOP

Source: FOX 59

FISHERS, Ind. — Two Indianapolis teens were arrested after an alleged armed carjacking at a Fishers IHOP.

In a post on Facebook, the Fishers Police Department indicated that its officers were called to the IHOP restaurant located at 9750 North by Northeast Boulevard around 10:39 p.m. Monday to investigate a reported carjacking. After they arrived at the scene, which was located just north of East 96th Street, police determined two suspects had pointed a firearm at a food delivery driver and demanded that they hand over the keys to their car.

After the victim gave up the keys to their car, the suspects fled the scene. FPD reported that the victim was not harmed during their encounter with the suspects.

Police told FOX59/CBS4 that the alleged carjacking appeared to be a crime of opportunity. Investigators believe the suspects saw the delivery driver picking up food at IHOP and took advantage of the opportunity to steal a car.

During their investigation of the alleged carjacking, police reviewed Flock camera data and determined the suspects had driven toward Binford Boulevard after they fled the IHOP. Investigators ultimately tracked the suspects to an apartment complex in Indianapolis.

Law enforcement found the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex in question. The car was unoccupied when police located it.

FPD ultimately arrested the suspects after receiving a search warrant. Fishers police received assistance with the arrest from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s violent crimes task force and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 and special weapons and tactics (SWAT) units.

Investigators determined the two individuals they arrested in Indianapolis were the suspects implicated in the carjacking via surveillance video. Per FPD, the video confirmed that the suspects were wearing the same clothes during both their arrests and the alleged carjacking.

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Police recovered more of the victim’s personal items from their car once they located it. Officers also found the firearm that the suspects allegedly used during the incident. FPD reported that the gun the suspects used during the alleged carjacking had an extended magazine.

Investigators identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Khalil Glover. The other suspect is a 17-year-old male. FPD did not publicly release the juvenile suspect’s name.

Glover faces the following formal charges:

Armed robbery — A Level 3 Felony

Pointing a firearm at another — a Level 6 Felony

Auto theft — a Level 6 Felony

Theft where the value of the property stolen is between $750 and $50,000

It is currently unclear if the juvenile implicated in the alleged carjacking will be officially charged as an adult. FPD arrested him on the following preliminary charges:

Armed robbery — a Level 3 Felony

Pointing a firearm — a Level 6 Felony

Auto theft — a Level 6 Felony

Theft — a Level 6 Felony

Unlawful carrying of a handgun — a Class A Misdemeanor

Glover and the juvenile suspect were both transported to the Hamilton County jail following their arrests. FPD indicated that, during its interview with Glover, he admitted that he and the juvenile had participated in a robbery. Police have not clarified whether it was Glover or the juvenile who pointed the gun at the victim during the alleged carjacking.

“When someone in our city, whether a resident or someone visiting is victimized, we take it personal,” Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart said via release. “We will use all our resources, all our people, and all our partnerships to find criminals and hold them accountable. Technology helps us, but it’s just a tool for good, old-fashioned police work to take place. I’m extremely proud of our team and our ability to work with our law enforcement partners.”