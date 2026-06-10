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NWS: Severe Storms Hit Indiana and More Could Be Coming

Published on June 10, 2026

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Severe weather outlook map for Indiana showing risk of thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, with hazards including damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE-Severe weather hit Indiana Tuesday night and more could be on the way in the coming days.

Tornado warnings were issued on Tuesday for Johnson and Morgan Counties. Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says they saw some rotation on radar.

“Yeah, it started just northeast of Martinsville and then it extended and it went all the way east towards Franklin and then it dissipated thereafter. So between Martinsville and Franklin was the area that caught our interest and was definitely worth looking into,” said Eckhoff.

Survey teams will likely go out and try to see if there was any damage in those areas. If a tornado is confirmed, they’ll give the details about it at a later time.

Heat and humidity will continue to be a factor over the next couple of days.

“We have highs near 90 today. Dew points are going to be in the low to mid 70s and that’s going to lead to heat and disease between 100 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit. So just below the cusp of heat advisory, but still hot enough to probably cause some problems. Especially for vulnerable populations like elderly people, infants and people who have other health issues that might make them prone to excessive heat,” said Eckhoff.

Storms both Wednesday and Thursday throughout Indiana could be on the strong to severe side. Eckhoff says damaging winds is the main hazard to watch out for.

“It’s also kind of saturated out there. So any rain in addition to what we’ve already got, it wouldn’t take too much to cause some more localized flooding, probably an inch or two,” said Eckhoff.

After Thursday, Eckhoff says temperatures are supposed to drop.

“So it looks like Friday’s highs, for instance, are going to be 82 to 85 and then low 80s and maybe even upper 70s early next week, Monday and Tuesday. So we’re trending back towards normal, which is nice,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff says this is definitely a time of year where you need to have multiple ways to get watches, warnings, and advisories.

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