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West Baden Assistant Police Chief Arrested for...

West Baden Assistant Police Chief Arrested for Battery and Misconduct

The investigation into Burkhardt started on April 22, 2026.

Published on May 19, 2026

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Thomas Burkhardt mugshot
Source: Indiana State Police

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind.–The West Baden Assistant Police Chief was arrested on Tuesday.

State Police say 60-year-old Thomas Burkhardt of Dubois was arrested on three felony charges. The investigation into Burkhardt started April 22, 2026. That’s when police say they started getting information about Burkhardt committing battery and displaying misconduct.

“On May 19, 2026, a no bond warrant was issued for Burkhardt. Burkhardt was arrested by Detectives from the Indiana State Police and lodged in the Orange County Jail without incident,” said State Police in a Tuesday evening news release.

They also thanked the victims for the information they provided and for their cooperation.

The Special Prosecutor in this case is Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter. He levied the following charges against Burkhardt.

-Two Counts of Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony
-One Count of Battery, Level 6 Felony
-One Count of Battery, Class A Misdemeanor

Burkhardt will appear in the Orange County Circuit Court sometime in the next few days.

The West Baden Police Department is responsible for law enforcement and public safety in the town of West Baden Springs. That town is roughly two hours south of Indianapolis.

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