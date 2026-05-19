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1 Badly Injured in Ellettsville Crash

A person is in bad shape after they were injured in a crash in Ellettesville on Monday.

Published on May 19, 2026

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ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A person was critically injured in a crash in Ellettsville on Monday.

According to a release from the Ellettsville Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of West State Road 46 and Tupelo Drive around 9:44 a.m. to investigate a crash. When police arrived at the scene, they located a 2015 Jeep in a ditch.

EPD indicated that the Jeep’s driver — a 64-year-old man — was transported from the scene to IU Health Bloomington Hospital after the crash. Police reported that the driver of the Jeep is currently in critical condition.

The Monroe County Major Crash Investigation Team responded to the area to examine the crash scene. The roadway was closed while crews cleaned up and investigated the crash.

During its preliminary examination of the crash, law enforcement determined that the Jeep left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant before coming to rest in the ditch. EPD’s release did not specify why the Jeep is believed to have gone off the road.

As of this article’s publication, no additional information on the crash had been made available.

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