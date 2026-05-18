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Indy Liberation Center Fights for Marginalized Communities

Published on May 18, 2026

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Indianapolis Liberation Center
Source: NA / Indianapolis Liberation Center

INDIANAPOLIS — In the heart of the Fountain Square neighborhood, a volunteer-run community hub is working to bridge what they call the “artificial divides” of the city.

The Indianapolis Liberation Center (ILC), located on East Washington Street, has become a central point for marginalized residents seeking everything from artistic expression to high-level advocacy. While many know it as a meeting space, its volunteers say the center’s true purpose is to serve as an “incubator” for social change.

The center’s weekly calendar is packed with a diverse range of programming. On any given day, the space functions as an art gallery, a training ground for community organizers, or a headquarters for homelessness outreach.

“Our whole mission is to just help people who are vulnerable and the marginalized people of Indianapolis in any way that we can,” says Stephen, the center’s Community Outreach Coordinator.

One of the center’s most significant technological contributions is a custom-developed website that tracks IMPD use-of-force incidents. The tool is designed to provide public accountability and data-driven insights into how local law enforcement interacts with the community.

Born Out of a Call for Action
For many volunteers like Stephen, the path to the Liberation Center began during the social unrest of 2020.

“After the whole George Floyd situation, I was looking for an organization to get involved with,” Stephen said. “We learn how to be organizers in the community and we teach each other all these organizing skills.”

Unlike many non-profits, the ILC maintains complete political independence by refusing corporate or government grants. The center is funded solely through community donations and the work of its members.

Open to All Generations
The center’s steering committee emphasizes that liberation is a “collective struggle” that includes all ages. Unlike many political spaces, children are not just tolerated but encouraged to participate in events alongside their caretakers.

Whether it is helping a neighbor navigate a dispute with a landlord or challenging a police report, the ILC’s vision is to replace “dehumanizing systems” with structures of mutual care and cooperation.

How to Connect:
Residents looking for assistance or those interested in volunteering can visit indyliberationcenter.org or find them on social media at the Indianapolis Liberation Center.

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