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Gov. Braun Declares EMS Week, Honoring 25K Indiana First Responders

Published on May 18, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) are officially kicking off National EMS Week, honoring the more than 25,000 certified emergency professionals who serve the state.

Governor Braun signed a formal proclamation declaring May 17–23, 2026, as EMS Week in Indiana, adopting this year’s national theme, “Improving Outcomes, Together.”

With Indiana first responders answering more than 3,000 emergency calls every single day, state officials are highlighting major financial investments aimed at keeping local crews equipped and trained.

“EMS is the front line of our health care system,” said Governor Braun. “Our EMS professionals stand proudly at the intersection of healthcare, public health and public safety, filling the gaps to provide lifesaving, out-of-hospital care.”

To coincide with the launch of EMS Week, State EMS Director Kraig Kinney detailed several recent funding milestones managed by the IDHS EMS Division to hep local operations:

Mobile Integrated Health Program: IDHS recently distributed over $1.7 million in grants across two rounds, supporting 46 specialized community health programs statewide.
EMS Readiness Grants: The state approved 164 applications to provide more than $410,000 to Basic Life Support non-transport organizations, allowing local crews to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and critical medical supplies.
Mobile Simulation Laboratory: A new traveling lab delivered 174 advanced training sessions directly to nearly 2,400 emergency personnel in their own communities.

“None of this progress would be possible without the partnership of EMS providers,” Kinney said. “To all of you, I thank you for answering the call 24/7 and for going above and beyond for Hoosier families.”

Indiana continues to be a regional leader in rural healthcare solutions through these targeted infrastructure transformations. Local communities are encouraged to use this week to recognize the paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers, and support staff who keep their neighborhoods safe.

About The Indiana Department of Homeland Security
Established in 2005, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) leads the way to a safer and more secure Indiana. With jurisdictions involving emergency management, building code enforcement, as well as training and certification for first responders around the state, IDHS works to provide a safe, secure and resilient Indiana. For more information about IDHS, visit dhs.in.gov.

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