Person on Motorcycle Killed in Wabash County After Police Chase

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — A person on a motorcycle died in Wabash County after striking a utility pole early Saturday morning.

State police say just before 3 a.m., the Wabash County Police Department tried to stop the motorcycle after the rider ran a red light. That person sped off and crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Miami and Walter streets.

Despite first responders’ and officers’ life-saving efforts, the person died at the scene.

State Police are investigating the crash.