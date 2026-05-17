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Person on Motorcycle Killed in Wabash County After Chase

Person on Motorcycle Killed in Wabash County After Police Chase

A person on a motorcycle died in Wabash County after striking a utility pole early Saturday morning, according to State Police.

Published on May 17, 2026

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WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — A person on a motorcycle died in Wabash County after striking a utility pole early Saturday morning.

State police say just before 3 a.m., the Wabash County Police Department tried to stop the motorcycle after the rider ran a red light. That person sped off and crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Miami and Walter streets.

Despite first responders’ and officers’ life-saving efforts, the person died at the scene.

State Police are investigating the crash.

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