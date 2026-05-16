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The 1972 Indianapolis 500

Published on May 15, 2026

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1972 Indianapolis 500
Source: Tony Triolo / Getty

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the 1972 Indy 500, featuring record speeds and Jim Malloy.

In the second segment, they continue to look back at the 1972 Indy 500 with the Mystery Eagle and the misfortunes of Wally Dallenbach.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they continue to look back at the 1972 Indy 500 with Mark Donohue taking the win.

The 1972 Indianapolis 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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