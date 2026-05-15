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Three Kids Killed in Lake County Crash

Published on May 15, 2026

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Three Kids Killed in Lake County Crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ind.–Several kids were killed Friday morning in a crash on I-65 southbound in Lake County.

State Police say a blue Ford Explorer, driven by 31-year-old Renee Foster of Gary, crashed into the back of a white semi which had been parked on the right shoulder because it was having mechanical issues.

This happened on I-65 southbound one mile south of Ridge Road just after midnight.

“Foster had been traveling southbound in the right lane and allegedly fell asleep while driving and drove off the road, rear-ending the parked semi. The Explorer sustained catastrophic damage as a result of the impact to the trailer. The trailer was also significantly damaged from the crash. Foster sustained upper body injuries and was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point for treatment,” said State Police Sergeant Glen Fifield in a Friday morning news release.

Four kids were in the Explorer and police say they were not properly restrained. Three of them died and the other child was seriously hurt.

Both drivers consented to blood draws and officers think alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured. Felony charges have been submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor for consideration against Foster.

Those charges include the following:

-Neglect of a Dependent- Level 5 Felony (4 counts)
-Reckless Driving- Class A Misdemeanor
-Driving with a Suspended Vehicle Registration- Class C Misdemeanor
-Child Restraint Violations- Infraction (4 counts)

Charges for OWI may be considered or submitted once the blood results have been analyzed.

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