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Brendan Fraser Named Honorary Starter for 2026 Indy 500

Brendan Fraser, star of the upcoming film "Pressure," will wave the green flag for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Published on May 15, 2026

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The 16th Governors Awards
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Brendan Fraser, star of the upcoming film “Pressure,” will wave the green flag for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Pressure,” directed by Anthony Maras, debuts in theaters on May 29th. Fraser portrays General Dwight D. Eisenhower in the film, which offers nationwide sneak peeks over Memorial Day weekend.

“Brendan stars in a movie about one of the most pivotal moments in World War II,” IndyCar and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “His presence atop the flag stand is fitting as we honor the service and sacrifice of our military heroes on Memorial Day weekend and prepare for another iconic edition of the world’s greatest race. Brendan was also born in the Circle City, and we’re incredibly excited to give him a warm Hoosier welcome as he returns for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

The Oscar-winning actor, celebrated for his roles in “The Whale,” “The Mummy” franchise, and “George of the Jungle,” will serve as the honorary starter for the race on May 24 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tune into 93 WIBC for full coverage of the Indy 500.

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