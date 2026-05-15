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IMPD Chief Delivers Message to Youth as Curfew Takes Effect

IMPD Chief Tanya Terry said the main goal of the new curfew hours is to ensure that kids will have a safe summer.

Published on May 14, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — The leader of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is delivering a message to students this week as they head into the final days of school and get closer to summer.

In a video message to students and in a letter to parents, IMPD Chief Tanya Terry reminded them of the new summer youth curfew hours.

“These laws are in place to keep you safe, and our officers will continue to enforce curfew citywide when necessary,” Chief Terry said Thursday in the video.

The new youth curfew hours in Indianapolis were approved by the City-County Council on May 4 and will last until 5 a.m. each day for 120 days.

Children under 15 have a 9 p.m. curfew every night. 15 and 16-year-olds have to be home by 9 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends. 17-year-olds must be home by 1 a.m. on the weekends and 11 p.m. on weekdays.

RELATED: Curfew Hours Change for Juveniles in Marion County

New IMPD Chief
IMPD Chief Tanya Terry (Source: City of Indianapolis)

Chief Terry said the main goal of these new curfew hours is to ensure that kids will have a safe summer.

“Across our city, there are programs, sports, mentorship opportunities, and activities that can help you stay active, meet new people, and build your future,” said Terry.

IMPD is also urging parents and the community to be more engaged as the summer curfew starts.

“You’ve got to make sure you know where your kids are hanging out at,” IMPD officer Tommy Thompson added. “You’ve got to know what they’re doing on their cell phones, we’ve got to be engaged as a society.”

According to IMPD, overall violent crime this year in the city is down, although the number of teenagers involved in shootings or homicides is up.

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