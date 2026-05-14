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Prosecutor: Weekend Double Homicide in Anderson was Self-Defense

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office said John Christopher Worley, 41, will not face formal charges for the stabbing and shooting deaths of Koty and Rodney Riall.

Published on May 14, 2026

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ANDERSON, Ind. — A double homicide in Anderson from over the weekend has been determined as self-defense.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office sent out a press release on Wednesday, stating that 41-year-old John Christopher Worley, who had been preliminarily charged with murder in the Saturday night stabbing and shooting deaths of Koty L. Riall, 37, and his father, Rodney D. Riall, 58, will not face formal charges.

According to Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, the decision not to criminally charge Worley was made after a thorough review of evidence, witness statements, and applicable Indiana law. The case could be reviewed again if more evidence emerges.

“Based upon the evidence currently available, there is credible evidence supporting a claim of self-defense,” part of the release said.

Court documents show that a fight had broken out between Koty Riall and Worley, with Rodney Riall trying to intervene. Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department were then sent out to the 3000 block of County Road 200 West at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a death.

A witness told deputies that Koty Riall was bleeding heavily from his neck after being stabbed. A knife belonging to Worley was found at the scene.

While Koty Riall was being treated for the stab wound, witnesses said they then heard four gunshots go off. Rodney Riall was found lying in the grass with Worley holding a gun.

Worley told investigators that members of the Riall family were constantly abusive towards him and that he stabbed Koty Riall and shot Rodeny Riall in self-defense.

John Worley
John Christopher Worley (Source: Madison County Jail)

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