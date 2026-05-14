Audit Puts Indianapolis Public Health & Safety Office Under Review

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INDIANAPOLIS –Indianapolis’ Office of Public Health & Safety is now under review by the State Board of Accounts after an internal audit found the agency wasn’t fully tracking its programs, contracts, or spending.

During a Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee meeting, Wesley Jones said the state review began after auditors reported missing documentation tied to federal anti‑violence funding. The audit showed gaps in how OPHS handled conflicts of interest, training, internal controls, and data.

Director Andrew Merkley told councilors the issues stem from the office’s rushed COVID‑era launch and the quick arrival of $45 million in federal dollars for community violence‑reduction work. OPHS also oversees homelessness outreach and mental‑health crisis response.

Merkley and Jones said they have not found evidence of criminal activity, but councilors from both parties said the lack of documentation is unacceptable. Councilors Dan Boots and Brian Mowrey said they won’t support new OPHS funding until the agency explains the missing details.

Merkley said updated training and internal controls were already being put in place before the audit was completed.