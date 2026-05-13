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Gov. Braun Signs Bill to Keep Students off Phones in School

Gov. Braun Signs Bill to Keep Indiana Students off Phones in School

Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed a bill on Wednesday, launching a new 'bell-to-bell' restriction that changes how schools manage personal devices.

Published on May 13, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed Senate Enrolled Act 78 on Wednesday, launching a new ‘bell-to-bell’ restriction that changes how schools manage personal devices. Braun says the law clears classroom distractions so students can focus and teachers can teach.

“This law supports teachers in the classroom and helps students build better habits at a time when constant distraction is affecting learning and mental health, with common-sense exceptions for emergencies,” Braun said. “Cellphones, smartwatches, and gaming devices have become major sources of distraction during the school day.”

The law directs schools to update their wireless policies to ensure those devices stay off-limits during class, though it keeps common-sense exceptions for emergencies.

Braun points to this move as a way to protect the momentum Indiana is already seeing in its classrooms. The state hit an all-time high graduation rate of 92%, and last year, fourth-grade literacy rankings have reached their highest point ever at 6th in the country.

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