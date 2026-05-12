Source: Evgeniy Grishchenko / Getty

Research: More People Are Moving to Indiana

STATEWIDE–The Indiana Business Research Center at IU’s Kelley School of Business says 39,000 people moved into Indiana last year, which outpaced neighboring states and the national average in population growth.

They said the net domestic migration more than doubled from about 6,000 people in 2024 to more than 12,000 in 2025. Boone and Hendricks Counties are the fastest-growing counties in Indiana.

Republican State Representative Zach Payne of Charlestown represents a portion of Clark County in southern Indiana. That is the third fatest growing county.

“Indiana is seeing growth across its regions, including in southern Indiana. Efforts to cut taxes, reduce red tape, and address affordability issues are bringing businesses, jobs, and people to our state,” Payne said.

Hamilton, Johnson, and Allen Counties added the most new residents while rural counties including Madison, Parke, and Owen also experienced significant gains, the researchers said.

State Rep. Dave Heine of Fort Wayne represents a portion of Allen County.

“Indiana continues to grow and prove it is the best state in the Midwest. It’s exciting to see northeast Indiana leading and creating the kinds of communities where people want live and raise their families,” said Heine.

Both Heine, Payne, and other Republicans argue that it’s strong economic growth and job opportunities that are attracting people to Indiana. In 2025, Indiana’s real GDP was $422 billion, which is up 2.5% from 2024. That makes Indiana’s economy roughly 12th largest in the U.S. by nominal GDP.