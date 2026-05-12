Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Native to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Indy 500

Published on May 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ephraim Owens
Source: Fox 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and former competitor on “The Voice” will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to reprise a patriotic performance during the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

According to a news release from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ephraim Owens will perform “America the Beautiful” during the pre-race ceremonies on May 24. This comes after Owens performed the song during the 2025 race and sang the national anthem at the Brickyard 400 in 2024.

“Ephraim’s love for his home state of Indiana is just as evident as his passion and talent for musical performance,” IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said in the release. “Ephraim has performed several times at IMS, and his performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ will be an important and moving tribute to our country as we celebrate America’s 250 and the traditions of the Indy 500.” Tuesday marks first day of Indy 500 practice at IMS

The release said that Owens competed on season 24 of “The Voice,” where he was part of John Legend’s team. Following his time on the show, Owens “continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his versatile and passionate performances,” the release said.

Pre-race coverage starts at 10 a.m. Eastern time on May 24 on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports App. Click here to purchase tickets to the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Eli Lilly
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lilly at 150 as CEO Spotlights AI, Brain Science, GLP‑1 Advances

Ephraim Owens
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Native to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Indy 500

Warm Weather in Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Hotter Temperatures, Storms Possible in Indiana This Weekend

Brandy Moorheard
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

The Invisible War: Fighting Against the Bite That Changed Everything

Ambulance with Sirens
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two-Vehicle Crash Kills At Least 1 Person in Plainfield

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Superintendent on Leave and Charged in Off-Campus Incident

Eli Lilly Event
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lilly Marks 150 Years With Indianapolis Celebration

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Graham Rahal Talk Preparation For Indy 500

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Woman Scammed of $200K in Federal Impersonation Plot

Miami Correctional Facility
News  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Feds Indebted to Indiana for Immigration Detention at State Prison

Local  |  Landon Coons

2026 Indy 500 Potpourri Night

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Staff

2 Charged in Dog Attack That Killed 2-Month-Old in April 2025

Sen. Mike Bohacek
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

State Senator Working on Legislation to Legalize Medical Marijuana

Local  |  Landon Coons

Christian Lundgaard Denies David Malukas for Indy GP Win

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close