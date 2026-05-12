Indiana Native to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Indy 500

Source: Fox 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and former competitor on “The Voice” will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to reprise a patriotic performance during the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

According to a news release from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ephraim Owens will perform “America the Beautiful” during the pre-race ceremonies on May 24. This comes after Owens performed the song during the 2025 race and sang the national anthem at the Brickyard 400 in 2024.

“Ephraim’s love for his home state of Indiana is just as evident as his passion and talent for musical performance,” IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said in the release. “Ephraim has performed several times at IMS, and his performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ will be an important and moving tribute to our country as we celebrate America’s 250 and the traditions of the Indy 500.” Tuesday marks first day of Indy 500 practice at IMS

The release said that Owens competed on season 24 of “The Voice,” where he was part of John Legend’s team. Following his time on the show, Owens “continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his versatile and passionate performances,” the release said.

Pre-race coverage starts at 10 a.m. Eastern time on May 24 on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports App. Click here to purchase tickets to the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.