Gun Rights Attorney Discusses Shooting, Death of IU Graduate

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent fatal shooting in Indianapolis is leaving family and friends heartbroken and fellow Hoosiers considering how they will go about being downtown.

23-year-old Brett Scrogham was on his way to Victory Field to enjoy an Indians baseball game on Thursday when he was shot in a parking garage near the convention center. He died on Saturday after spending two nights in the hospital.

Indianapolis police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.

While on WIBC’s “The Hammer and Nigel Show” on Monday, attorney Guy Relford said Scrogham was just minding his business and wanted to enjoy “America’s pastime” with loved ones.

Relford offered these suggestions for those who want to go downtown and enjoy an event, like a game, and could end up using parking garages.

“You always want to park as close to the lighting as much as possible and closest to the exits so you have less time walking past multiple cars and dark shadows,” Relford explained.

As told by Relford, some of the things criminals don’t like the most are crowds, light, and cameras.

“Get close to the cameras, close to the exits, and as close as possible to other people,” he said. “Spend the least amount of time walking through a place if you can be close to the exit, close to the door and close to the elevator or stairs.”

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Relford said one deterrent that could be used by people when they go out, especially at night, is a flashlight.

“Nobody’s ever gotten in trouble because someone’s walking up behind you, you hear footsteps and turn around and put 1,200 lumens into their eyeballs and say ‘excuse me, can I help you, or what are you doing,'” Relford said.

Relford also mentioned pepper spray. He encourages people to always carry that with them if it is not prohibited in certain areas.

In a statement issued by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett about Scrogham’s murder, he said “Violence anywhere in our community is unacceptable, especially when it claims the life of an innocent person simply enjoying the amenities that make our city great.”