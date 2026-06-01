Johnson Co. First Responders Gather for Active Shooter Training

Source: (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Over 300 first responders, school officials, and volunteer role-players will descend upon Indian Creek High School this week for a full-scale armed active intruder training exercise.

The intensive two-day drill, taking place Monday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 2, is coordinated by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s (IDHS) Office of School Safety in partnership with nearly two dozen local, county, and federal agencies across Johnson County.

The high-fidelity simulation will recreate a worst-case scenario: a critical incident where an armed individual breaches a K-12 school and actively begins causing harm. Designed to mimic the chaos of a real-world tragedy, the exercise will test the limits of interagency communication, tactical speed, and medical triage.

“This exercise reflects our continued commitment to ensuring that schools and first responders are fully prepared for these high-risk events,” said Julie Q. Smith, Director of the IDHS Office of School Safety. “By training together in a realistic environment, we strengthen our ability to protect students, staff, and communities across Indiana.”

During the simulation, law enforcement officers from local police departments, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Secret Service will practice tactics to rapidly hunt down and neutralize the threat. Simultaneously, fire and EMS crews will practice entering high-risk areas alongside police to evacuate, triage, and treat simulated casualties.

Behind the scenes, public information officers and school communications teams will be thrown into the pressure cooker—practicing how to accurately and rapidly disseminate life-saving information to terrified parents, the public, and the media.

Chad Pryce, Chief of the Clark-Pleasant Schools Police Department, is leading the local execution of the event and emphasized that seconds save lives.



“Interagency coordination is critical in an active killer situation,” Chief Pryce said. “This training allows every responding agency to operate within a unified response framework, ensuring that we can act decisively to stop the threat, save lives, and support victims.”

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The operation marks the fifth consecutive year that Johnson County has hosted a county-wide, multi-agency active intruder drill. Participating school staff will receive Advanced School Safety Specialist credits through IDHS for their involvement.

“Our priority is the safety of our students and staff, and this exercise reinforces our preparedness through strong collaboration with first responders,” added Dr. Matt Prusiecki, Superintendent of Indian Creek Schools.