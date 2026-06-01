Listen Live
Close
Local

Indianapolis Woman Saved by Bystanders After Nearly Drowning...

Indianapolis Woman Saved by Bystanders After Nearly Drowning in Sugar Creek

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Orange and gray life jackets placed on an outdoor terrace while waiting for a summer boating trip. Bright daylight creates a fresh and relaxed outdoor atmosphere.
Source: Tomas Y / Getty

PARKE COUNTY, Ind.–An Indianapolis woman was rescued after almost drowning in Sugar Creek on Saturday.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says they were called about a possible drowning incident at Sugar Creek just before 12:45 pm. It was in a remote area of Sugar Creek that is nearly a mile from the closest road and surrounded by both steep cliffs and dense forest.

Investigators say they discovered that 35-year-old Bobbie Barker from Indianapolis was canoeing with her boyfriend when they hit a log which caused her to fall in the water. A man named Cole Riggleman witnessed what had happened and swam into the creek. He brought Barker to shore after she had been under water for roughly one minute. She was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Barker didn’t have a pulse once she got back to shore. A licensed physician, James Malenkos, MD, witnessed what had happened and led another group of bystanders through administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Barker. She regained a pulse after approximately 12 minutes. Barker became responsive and alert within 30 minutes.

A Bloomingdale EMT and another bystander, Casey Bault, transported Barker via canoe to the nearest access point nearly two miles downstream where an ambulance was waiting. She was then transported to IU Methodist Hospital by helicopter.

“All together, an incredible job by these bystanders. They didn’t know the victim, they didn’t know each other, but they all came together and through their efforts a life was saved,” said Officer Luke Tincher, DNR Law Enforcement.

Tincher said these kinds of things don’t happen often, but they do happen.

“There’s a lot of traffic on Sugar Creek. There’s a lot of canoeing and kayaking that takes place on the creek. It’s a navigable waterway so people get out and take advantage of that and there are people swimming in the creek and everything but there is dangerous current in the creek and various portions of the creek. It might be very shallow and other portions there might be deep areas with undertow which is current under the water that you cannot see. So there’s certainly dangers in it and we’ve had plenty of calls to the Sugar Creek area but as far as this particular scenario playing out, this is a very rare scenario where people intervened and worked together to save a life. Just the sheer reality of it all, where people were, the roles that they played (4:44) are pretty low odds that that would ever happen again,” said Tincher.

He says this is also a reminder about life jackets.

“Just a reminder, the importance of wearing life jackets when you’re out on the waterways. We’re getting into the boating season here and when people are out canoeing, kayaking, boating, if you’re out on the water, it’s always best practice to have that life jacket on in the event that you go over,” said Fincher.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Diego Morales
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Laura Loomer Exposing Diego Morales

ICE
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ICE Detains Correctional Officer After E-Verify Cleared His Hire

NFL: AUG 05 Chicago Bears Training Camp
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Chicago Bears Inching Closer To The Hoosier State

Brett Scrogham
Local  |  FOX 59

Promising IU Business Grad Killed in Downtown Indy Shooting

40 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Asphalt pothole with puddle and shadows. High quality photo
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis To Increase Vehicle Registration Fees?

Human Respiratory System Lungs Anatomy
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Doctor Discusses His Device to Test Oxygen Levels for Asthma

Local News
Female hand holding a green hemp leaf outdoors, close-up. Alternative medicine, CBD oil and natural cosmetics concept.
Local  |  FOX 59

Rokita Sues to Block Medical Marijuana Rules; Patients Fire Back

Orange and gray life jackets placed on an outdoor terrace while waiting for a summer boating trip. Bright daylight creates a fresh and relaxed outdoor atmosphere.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Woman Saved by Bystanders After Nearly Drowning in Sugar Creek

World Food Championships
3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Tickets Now on Sale for World Food Championships in Indianapolis

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Found Shot to Death in Car Behind Marion Club

Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Dies Days After Traffic Stop Tasing in Indianapolis

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Boy Found Dead After Drowning in Lake in LaGrange County

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

More Than Half of Indy Homicide Cases Remain Open

Baltimore Colts vs New York Giants
3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Colt, Hall of Famer Raymond Berry Dies at 93

Illinois State Capitol in Spring in Springfield Illinois
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Bears Stadium Plan Stalls in Illinois House

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Johnson Co. First Responders Gather for Active Shooter Training

Police Lights: Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot at Gas Station on Indy’s Near East Side

Ball State Football Helmet
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Incoming Ball State Football Player Dies at 18

Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" World Premiere
Local  |  FOX 59

Actor Nicolas Cage Will Appear at 2026 Indiana Comic-Con

Indiana State Police
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Deputy Shoots at Vehicle in Muncie, State Police Investigating

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close