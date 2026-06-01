More Than Half of Indy Homicide Cases Remain Open

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS –More than half of Indianapolis homicide cases this year are still open.

Preliminary data shows 57 people have been killed so far in 2026. Most of the cases are classified as murder or non-negligent manslaughter, meaning investigators believe the deaths were intentional or involved extreme recklessness.

Others are listed as negligent manslaughter, tied to carelessness, or justifiable homicide in cases like self-defense. Two cases are still waiting on a final classification.

Investigators have 54 homicide cases assigned this year, with 42 still open. Thirty-one cases have been cleared in 2026, including 16 cleared by arrest and 13 resolved through other outcomes. That puts the clearance rate at about 57%.

Ten people have been arrested in connection with homicide cases this year.

The cases are spread across different parts of the city and involve people ranging from teenagers to older adults. Some incidents involve more than one person killed in the same case.

Most of the deaths this year have come from shootings across neighborhoods, along with a smaller number of other types of cases.

One of those cases remains unsolved. It involves 23-year-old Brett Scrogham, who was inside a parking garage at 101 S. Capitol Ave. early Thursday evening while on his way to meet his family at an Indianapolis Indians game at Victory Field.