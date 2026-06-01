Listen Live
Close
Local

Rokita Sues to Block Medical Marijuana Rules; Patients Fire Back

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Female hand holding a green hemp leaf outdoors, close-up. Alternative medicine, CBD oil and natural cosmetics concept.
Source: Aneduard / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal push to reclassify marijuana has sparked a legal battle in Indiana, leaving some Hoosiers who rely on cannabis to manage debilitating chronic pain worried that their access to the drug will remain severely limited.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has joined forces with the attorneys general of Nebraska and Louisiana in a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s move to ease restrictions on marijuana. The legal challenge, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, targets the U.S. Department of Justice, Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, claiming proper procedures were not followed.

The federal proposal seeks to move state-approved medical marijuana from Schedule I—a category reserved for dangerous drugs with no accepted medical use—to Schedule III, a less restrictive tier that recognizes medicinal benefits.

For 46-year-old Melissa Morris, the federal shift represented a glimmer of hope. Morris has battled Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) her entire life, a rare condition that caused severe arthritis to develop in every single joint in her body.

“I am in immense pain all the time,” Morris said. “I don’t think our attorney general really understands the need. I don’t want to have to worry about being a criminal because I don’t want to be in pain.”

Morris was among the first patients in Indiana to be prescribed OxyContin in the late 1990s. By the time she turned 30, she said the prescription opioids left her feeling like a “zombie.”

“I was addicted to the drugs they were giving me,” Morris said. “It was just a vicious cycle, and I was still in pain, and on top of that, miserable.”

Sixteen years ago, Morris made the switch to cannabis gummies. Because Indiana remains one of only 10 states that completely outlaws both medicinal and recreational marijuana sales, Morris is forced to travel to Michigan every two weeks to buy her medicine.

“It saved my life,” Morris said. “I’m able to live a life now… To take something that’s life-saving from us — it just doesn’t seem fair, and life has already been pretty unfair to people like me.”

In a statement defending the lawsuit, Rokita’s office argued that easing restrictions could expand marijuana use and harm communities, particularly children and adolescents. “Marijuana is not a harmless substance,” a spokesperson for Rokita’s office said. “It carries well-documented risks, including addiction, permanent damage to adolescent brain development, increased rates of psychosis and depression, and significantly higher instances of impaired driving.”

However, pro-cannabis advocates argue the therapeutic benefits heavily outweigh those concerns for citizens with severe physical and mental health conditions.

“For some people, it does increase their productivity. For some people, it does drastically transform their life,” said Lucy Luman, a veteran and chairwoman for the pro-cannabis group Indiana NORML.

Luman believes Rokita’s lawsuit is unlikely to block momentum or halt state-level cannabis reform conversations ahead of the next legislative session.

“I do feel that a medical bill in Indiana should make a lot better progress than it has previously, especially with the current landscape, the acknowledgement from the federal government,” Luman noted. “We need to ensure that we’re not taking steps back. It’s taken so long to get to where we are now.”

While the Attorney General fights the federal reclassification, other top Indiana leadership has signaled a shifting stance. Governor Mike Braun recently indicated an openness to broader discussions regarding marijuana legalization and regulation in the state. While Governor Braun stopped short of endorsing full legalization, he stated he is open to reviewing policy recommendations and hearing proposals from lawmakers on how Indiana should navigate marijuana regulation moving forward.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Diego Morales
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Laura Loomer Exposing Diego Morales

ICE
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ICE Detains Correctional Officer After E-Verify Cleared His Hire

NFL: AUG 05 Chicago Bears Training Camp
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Chicago Bears Inching Closer To The Hoosier State

Brett Scrogham
Local  |  FOX 59

Promising IU Business Grad Killed in Downtown Indy Shooting

40 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Asphalt pothole with puddle and shadows. High quality photo
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis To Increase Vehicle Registration Fees?

Human Respiratory System Lungs Anatomy
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Doctor Discusses His Device to Test Oxygen Levels for Asthma

Local News
Female hand holding a green hemp leaf outdoors, close-up. Alternative medicine, CBD oil and natural cosmetics concept.
Local  |  FOX 59

Rokita Sues to Block Medical Marijuana Rules; Patients Fire Back

Orange and gray life jackets placed on an outdoor terrace while waiting for a summer boating trip. Bright daylight creates a fresh and relaxed outdoor atmosphere.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Woman Saved by Bystanders After Nearly Drowning in Sugar Creek

World Food Championships
3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Tickets Now on Sale for World Food Championships in Indianapolis

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Found Shot to Death in Car Behind Marion Club

Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Dies Days After Traffic Stop Tasing in Indianapolis

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Boy Found Dead After Drowning in Lake in LaGrange County

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

More Than Half of Indy Homicide Cases Remain Open

Baltimore Colts vs New York Giants
3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Colt, Hall of Famer Raymond Berry Dies at 93

Illinois State Capitol in Spring in Springfield Illinois
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Bears Stadium Plan Stalls in Illinois House

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Johnson Co. First Responders Gather for Active Shooter Training

Police Lights: Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot at Gas Station on Indy’s Near East Side

Ball State Football Helmet
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Incoming Ball State Football Player Dies at 18

Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" World Premiere
Local  |  FOX 59

Actor Nicolas Cage Will Appear at 2026 Indiana Comic-Con

Indiana State Police
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Deputy Shoots at Vehicle in Muncie, State Police Investigating

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close