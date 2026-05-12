One Person Dead, Several Others Injured in Stabbing on Indy’s Southwest Side

Source: WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick

INDIANAPOLIS–One person has died and at least three other people were injured in a stabbing on the southwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 2:40 pm in the Mars Hill neighborhood on South Lockburn Street, which is near Kentucky Avenue and Holt Road.

Four victims were found in varying conditions, with one confirmed dead at the scene.

Outside of the home, two women and one man were found suffering from various “penetrating object” injuries, according to IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson. All three were taken to the hospital by Decatur Township fire crews, with the women both listed in critical condition and the man listed as serious but stable.

It was inside the home where officers found a man and a dog both dealing with similar penetrating trauma wounds. Thompson says the man was pronounced dead. The dog was taken to a vet to be treated.

“We’re asking this tight knit community to come forward with information. That’s the biggest thing. IMPD cannot do this without your help,” said Thompson Tuesday afternoon.

A woman who chose not to be identified said this neighborhood is overrun with drugs.

“It made me feel really mad today because they let all these kids off the school bus with the crime going on. Schools didn’t close. They didn’t shut down. There’s a school right there on the corner that didn’t shut down and it makes me angry. There’s too many kids out here,” she said.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to provide it by calling IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS).