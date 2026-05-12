Superintendent on Leave and Charged in Off-Campus Incident

Source: Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – A superintendent is on administrative leave after being charged in an off-campus incident last month that sent a woman to the hospital.

The Western Wayne School District Board of Trustees says it recently learned of the allegations involving Kelly Plank, 44, who now faces a Level 5 felony charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury. The case was filed this week in Henry County, and an arrest warrant has been issued.

The board placed Plank on leave while it conducts an internal review. It says school operations at Lincoln Middle/High School and Western Wayne Elementary will continue as normal, and leaders are working on an interim plan.

Court records say the April 4 incident happened at Elks Lodge #484 in New Castle, where Plank was drinking with family friends. Witnesses say tensions escalated after an argument involving a couple at the lodge.

According to court documents, Plank later confronted the boyfriend and then became involved when the boyfriend’s mother stepped in. Investigators say Plank grabbed the woman and swept her legs out from under her, causing her to fall and hit her head.

The woman later went to the hospital with severe leg pain. Doctors found fractures in her right tibia and fibula, and she was transferred for surgery.

She later decided to press charges after initially being unsure, and the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office filed the case Monday.