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Christian Lundgaard Denies David Malukas for Indy GP Win

Published on May 11, 2026

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NTT INDYCAR Series Sonsio Grand Prix
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about Christian Lundgaard snapping an almost three-year winless drought and passing David Malukas late to win the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis road course. They also talk Alexander Rossi’s comments over his hybrid failure and being stranded on the front stretch, along with mixed confusion on strategies from Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood, and Scott Dixon. They later talk about why Rossi and the debris on the racing line didn’t cause a full-course caution when it did.  

In the second segment, they talk about the practice Indy 500 practice schedule for the week. They later talk about the revised qualifying format for this weekend. They also talk about the post-race argument between Romain Grosjean and Marcus Armstrong.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they talk about Arlington returning to the 2027 IndyCar schedule, conflicting with IMSA at Sebring. They also talk about Mick Schumacher’s new engineer.

Christian Lundgaard Denies David Malukas for Indy GP Win was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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