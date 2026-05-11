Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Northeast Side

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed Monday afternoon in a hit-and-run on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident, which they said happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of N. German Church Road.

IMPD officers responded to the area to find a woman who had been fatally struck. They believe the vehicle was heading southbound on German Church Road.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been provided.

Anyone with information relating to the fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).