Child Hurt in ‘Accidental Gunshot Incident’ on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting on Indianapolis’ south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department got a call about someone being shot around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Fetlock Drive. When officers got there, they located a child with a gunshot wound.

Police did not give the age or gender of the victim, but said the child is awake and breathing after being transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD believes this was “an accidental gunshot incident.”