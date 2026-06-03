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Two Hours of Public Comment on Fort Wayne Homeless Center

Supporters said the center would give people experiencing homelessness a place to go

Published on June 3, 2026

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Sharon Tucker
Source: Facebook / Facebook/Sharon Tucker

FORT WAYNE, Ind –A proposed homeless service center brought about 70 people to Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday, even though it wasn’t on the agenda.

For nearly two hours, residents spoke about whether 333 E. Washington Blvd. is the right location for the Anchor Resource Center.

Supporters said the center would give people experiencing homelessness a place to go and connect them with services. Opponents raised concerns about where it would be located, pointing to its closeness to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School and concerns about student safety.

Some speakers pointed to the school’s long history and what the project could mean for the surrounding area. Others said the center could help reduce the number of people staying on downtown streets.

A state lawmaker also attended after hearing concerns from constituents and said he wanted to respond to what he called misunderstandings in the discussion.

City council members spoke at the end of the meeting, with several saying they support the project and that action on homelessness is needed. One member also emphasized reducing encampments and keeping downtown active and accessible.

After the meeting, two council members said they plan to vote yes on the proposal, saying the location makes sense and the plan has been in the works for some time.

Next up is a public hearing next week tied to the funding and purchase of the building. People will still be able to speak, but council members are asking that comments stay focused on the funding item and be kept brief.

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