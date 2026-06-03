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IMPD: Boy Arrested in Shooting of IU Business Graduate

IMPD: Boy Arrested in Shooting of 23-Year-Old IU Business Graduate

Published on June 3, 2026

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Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

INDIANAPOLIS–A boy was arrested in the shooting and killing of 23-year-old IU Business Graduate Brett Scrogham.

Scrogham was shot in a parking garage near the Indiana Convention Center on May 28, which was on a Thursday night. He spent two nights in the hospital before dying the following Saturday.

Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say they found this suspect by reviewing video footage from the garage and by gathering other evidence and interviewing witnesses.

They found the boy and took him into custody on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

“While today’s arrest is significant, my heart breaks for everyone impacted by this tragedy. A young man lost his life, and another now faces allegations that will change his life forever. This arrest is the result of countless hours of dedicated work by our IMPD detectives, officers, and US Marshalls. While today’s announcement marks an important step forward in this investigation, it cannot heal or ease the pain felt by Mr. Scrogham’s family, friends, and loved ones. This case is a tragic reminder that a single act of violence can alter countless lives in an instant,” said IMPD Chief Tanya Terry.

Scrogham graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate and joined Kittle Property Group as a development analyst, according to his LinkedIn.

Brett Scrogham
Source: Photo of Brett Scrogham Courtesy of FOX 59

While in college, he was co-president of the real estate club and received 2nd place in a real estate competition for a group proposal on how to best redevelop the former Indiana Women’s Prison site.

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