Greenfield Man Accused of Bloodying Woman, Beating Dog

Devon Damron (Source: Hancock County Jail)

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield man is accused of brutally assaulting a woman and a dog in a duplex.

Devon Damron is charged with multiple felonies after the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said he slammed a woman’s head into a nightstand and the floor, causing her to bleed all over the residence. The department said Damron also hit the dog multiple times.

Deputies arrested Damron on May 22. They were called to a duplex on West 100 North in Greenfield after a neighbor called about a man yelling and a woman crying.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman outside the home with a head laceration and bruises on her body. She told deputies that Damron had slammed her head against a nightstand numerous times before choking her.

The sheriff’s department believes the woman may have passed out from being choked and therefore could not call 911.

Damron’s charges are intimidation, kidnapping, strangulation, and criminal confinement resulting in serious injury. He’s also facing several misdemeanor charges, including cruelty to an animal.

This isn’t the first time the suspect has faced similar charges. Damron was previously convicted of criminal confinement and criminal recklessness. He spent a few years on probation after pleading guilty to those charges.

Damron is currently being held in the Hancock County Jail on a $40,000 cash bond.