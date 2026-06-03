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Purdue AD Mike Bobinski to Retire at End of Year

Bobinki said on Wednesday that he plans to retire on Dec. 31.

Published on June 3, 2026

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Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski
Purdue University Athletic Director Mike Bobinski

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University athletic director Mike Bobinski has announced his plans to retire at the end of the year.

After 10 years with the university, Bobinki said on Wednesday that he will retire on Dec. 31.

“The time is right for me, both personally and professionally, to step away from one of the absolute best jobs in college athletics,” Bobinski said. “And it is the right time for Purdue to have the opportunity to identify the next person to lead our athletic program through the ongoing cycle of change and evolving new era of intercollegiate athletics.

Bobinski joined Purdue in August 2016 after previously working at Akron, Georgia Tech, and Xavier. He has led the Boilermaker program to increased athletic and academic achievement across 18 sports and led the support for numerous facility upgrades, including at Ross-Ade Stadium, Mackey Arena, the Gelov Family Purdue Athlete Dining facility and the new Pete Dye Clubhouse.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunities Purdue has provided me these past 10 years,” Bobinski added. “I’m so thankful for the incredible staff, extraordinary and inspiring coaches, and outstanding student-athletes whom I’ve been fortunate to know and work alongside.

Mitch Daniels, Purdue president emeritus and soon-to-be interim president, introduced Bobinski to Purdue in 2016. He credits Bobinski for Purdue’s strong history in academics and athletics.

“Purdue made no wiser hire during my years there, and there was no one I enjoyed working with more than Mike Bobinski,” Daniels said. “Mike insisted on a culture of winning and excellence, while maintaining the highest standards of efficiency and character.”

The university will begin a search for a new athletic director in the coming weeks. Purdue is also searching for its next president after Mung Chiang said last month that he would be leaving to be president at Northwestern University.

“Mike and I arrived at Purdue within six months of each other, and I have had the real honor to partner with Mike in many ways since,” said Chiang. “His relentless focus on integrity, character and excellence both on and off the courts, fields and courses has been the right match to Purdue University.”

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