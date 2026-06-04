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Shelbyville Residents Feel Insulted After Mayor's comments

Shelbyville Residents Say They Feel Insulted After Mayor Furgeson’s Comments

Shelbyville residents say they feel insulted by Mayor Scott Furgeson's recent video comments targeting opponents of a new data center

Published on June 4, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Tensions are growing in Shelbyville after Mayor Scott Furgeson was caught on camera using disparaging comments against his own citizens.

Those comments came as the city debates a multi-billion-dollar data center. Residents say they feel insulted and disrespected.

“I think it was very detrimental and very inappropriate and disrespectful language to be used,” said Alan Kitson, a member of the Shelby County Citizens Against Data Centers. “To single anybody out and say they are not worthy of being represented or worthy of being heard, everybody is worthy to be heard on this.”

It’s hard to miss the red, black and white signs opposing the data center. Mayor Furgeson’s comments came after a fiery exchange at Monday’s council meeting.

“I think it’s just disappointing. I believe our community is so broad that a mayor saying something like that is disappointing and insensitive,” said Kendra Loller while walking through the city’s downtown.

The billion-dollar data center is supposed to have 11 buildings sitting across 429 acres of farmland.

Earlier this year, the group Shelby County Citizens Against Data Centers presented to the council thousands of signatures opposing the data center.

But the proposal was approved.

As for his comments, Mayor Furgeson’s office said in a statement, “The mayor regrets that his choice of words may have caused offense. His comments were intended to reference property maintenance and not the character value, or importance of any resident, homeowner, or renter in our community.”

But those in the community say the damage has been done.

“We’re all working-class Americans and I don’t think we deserve to be put down,” said Loller

“Very disrespectful and very inappropriate for anybody to mention those words,” said Kitson.

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