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NWS: Severe Storms Possible Friday and Saturday

NWS: Severe Storms Possible Friday and Saturday Followed by Heat and Humidity

Indiana has had 73 confirmed tornadoes this year, which sets the all-time record for most tornadoes in a given year in the state's history.

Published on June 26, 2026

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  • Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and flooding are expected in southern Indiana on Friday.
  • Saturday may bring more scattered storms, with damaging winds as the primary concern in southern areas.
  • Extreme heat and humidity are forecast for next week, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s across the state.
Weather Risks Today map showing potential for excessive rainfall and severe storms, with National Weather Service Indianapolis logo.
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–There are chances for severe weather across Indiana on Friday followed by very hot conditions.

Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says they are concerned about flooding, especially with more rain expected to hit the southern part of Indiana over the next couple of days.

“We’ll see scattered thunderstorms. The primary concern is going to be torrential rainfall, potentially some flooding concerns, especially to the south of Indianapolis as you go down towards Bloomington and Vincennes, Seymour, places like that. There is a risk for a few severe thunderstorms, but not up here in the Indianapolis area. That’s going to be focused more down across the southern part of the state. Could see a few storms later this afternoon and this evening with damaging winds, maybe a few tornadoes, but again that’s going to be focused down across the southern part of the state,” said Ryan.

Indiana has had 73 confirmed tornadoes this year, which sets the all-time record for most tornadoes in a given year in the state’s history. Ryan believes some more storms are possible on Saturday.

“There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around again, especially focused south of Interstate 70. But coverage wise, not expecting as much as what we’re going to see Friday. There’ll be a risk for a few severe storms on Saturday in southern Indiana. Damaging winds would be the primary concern there. And then as we get into the day Sunday, we may see some additional showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. But the frontal boundary that’s been over the area is going to get pushed off to the north of the region on Sunday. And that’s basically going to be the initial transition point for us into a much hotter and more humid weather pattern,” said Ryan.

Ryan says heat index values will reach into the triple digits next week all throughout Indiana. High temperatures will either be in the low to mid 90s.

“Really, some of the hottest temperatures we’ve had so far this summer,” said Ryan.

Ryan also made one final suggestion about the flooding.

“When it comes to potential for flooding, if you live or are going to be in a location where you’re near a stream, certainly want to get yourself to higher ground and away from the stream. If we’re dealing with some flooding, those are the biggest things when those warnings are issued to make sure that you get to a place of safety,” said Ryan.

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