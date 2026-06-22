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Graham Rahal: Indianapolis Has a Crime Problem

Published on June 22, 2026

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  • Rahal says Indy has a worsening crime problem, with shootings and unsafe events.
  • He wants to create job opportunities for inner-city youth to address the issue.
  • Rahal challenges the city to come together and provide more opportunities for change.
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INDIANAPOLIS–Indycar driver Graham Rahal says Indianapolis has a crime problem and it has to be dealt with.

On June 19th, Rahal said in a tweet that Indy has turned into a complete dump and it’s sad to say the least. He also said that there was a car event and security guarding the cars wouldn’t stay because they didn’t feel safe as there were numerous kids running around with guns.

“We have a problem that has increased and gotten worse and worse and worse. And to be silent about it and to be deaf to it is a major issue. And what’s scary in today’s society isn’t left, right, or center, contrary to what people believe. It simply is acknowledging when there is a problem and doing what we can to correct the problem,” said Rahal in a Monday interview with Query and Company on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

He said there were at least four shootings in one weekend after his tweet went out.

“So people can get mad at me. When you have four shootings in one weekend, that’s unacceptable. And we cannot be tone deaf to the fact that this isn’t a Democrat, Republican, whatever issue. This is a societal issue that we all need to come together,” said Rahal.

Rahal says if a change isn’t made culturally, then Indianapolis and the surrounding areas will have further issues.

“I had my building shot last year. Okay. Cost me $31,000. I couldn’t prosecute the kids. They were juveniles. They would never turn over their identities to me. I said, I don’t want to prosecute them, bring them here and I’ll give them a job. We’ll put them to work. They can earn the windows, but also hopefully build pride working for our companies and hopefully build a future for them too. This wasn’t to take a shot at them. It was to create an opportunity of change, bring them here,” said Rahal.

Rahal said looking at him as the “villain” in this scenario doesn’t help.

“How about we all come together? We find a way to create a solution, left, right center, provide opportunity, provide places in the workplace, like at GRP, like at my buildings for inner city kids to come get an opportunity to change their lives, to work for something, to have pride in something. I’m all in on doing it, but I challenge everybody in the city to do the same things. We can’t continue to be tone deaf to what’s gone on,” said Rahal.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

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