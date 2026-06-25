Indiana, Ohio Deputies Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ After Semi Crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Law enforcement agencies in both Ohio and Indiana are investigating the death of a woman found inside a crashed semi near the state line.

The big rig crashed on the Indiana side on the westbound Interstate 70 ramp from US-40 on Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the crash site. They then requested assistance from Preble County Sheriff’s deputies in the investigation.

The woman in the semi was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, where she was pronounced dead. Her body was then transported to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory in Dayton, Ohio, for a forensic autopsy and to be identified.

According to the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, there’s evidence that the woman was killed in a “foul play incident” and did not die as a result of the crash.

“This is a deeply tragic case, and our thoughts are with the loved ones of the decedent during this difficult time,” said Wayne County Coroner Brent Meadows. “Our office is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation alongside our law enforcement partners.”

Deputies located the driver of the semi at a nearby travel center along US Route 40 West. He was taken into custody after resisting arrest and has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Both sheriff’s offices are involved in the death investigation.