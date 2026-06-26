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Holcomb Steps Into New Workforce Role

RAISE US has partnerships with several states, including Arkansas, Connecticut, Maryland and Utah

Published on June 26, 2026

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Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Source: PHOTO: Gov. Holcomb on Twitter

STATEWIDE — Former Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is helping lead a new group focused on preparing workers for an economy changed by artificial intelligence.

Holcomb is co-chairing RAISE US with former Rhode Island Gov. and former U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The group will work with states, companies and universities to create programs that help workers learn new skills and keep their jobs as AI changes the workforce.

RAISE US has partnerships with several states, including Arkansas, Connecticut, Maryland and Utah. The group says it has raised more than $500 million toward a $1 billion goal.

Companies supporting the effort include Microsoft, IBM, Cisco and Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly.

Holcomb says workforce training was a major focus during his time as governor and that states will play a key role in helping workers prepare for the future.

The effort marks Holcomb’s biggest public role since leaving office last year. As governor, he also signed a law creating a task force to study how state agencies use artificial intelligence.

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