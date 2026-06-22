Foust, Rahal Criticize Indianapolis Safety After Violent Week

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent wave of violent crime has put Indianapolis safety back in the spotlight, drawing sharp criticism from a local political candidate and a high-profile sports figure.

Philip Foust, the Republican nominee for Marion County Prosecutor, released a video and email campaign outlining a series of violent incidents that took place across the city over the past week. Foust argued that current local policies are failing to keep communities safe.

Foust opened his message by congratulating the winning GOP candidates from the Indiana Republican State Convention in Fort Wayne, calling for party strength and unity ahead of the November election.

However, Foust urged voters and business leaders across the entire state to focus heavily on the Marion County prosecutor race. He argued that because Indianapolis serves as the state capital and economic engine, the safety of the city impacts all Hoosiers.

“We’re squandering it with soft-on-crime policies that have brought disorder and decline by emboldening criminals, especially juveniles who’ve been committing carjackings, shootings, and worse,” Foust said. He called for a renewed focus on law enforcement and stricter accountability for young offenders.

Adding to the conversation, professional IndyCar driver Graham Rahal shared a viral post on social media criticizing the state of the city. Rahal claimed that private security guards walked away from a recent local car event because they feared for their safety.

“Indy has turned into a complete dump and it’s sad to say the least,” Rahal wrote. He noted that security personnel refused to stay at the overnight event because “there were numerous kids running around with guns.”

The online criticisms follow a series of high-profile crimes reported by local authorities between June 14 and June 20, including:

A double shooting near Meridian and Washington streets.

An armed carjacking of a food delivery driver involving teenage suspects.

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A stabbing in a breakroom at the Indiana Convention Center.

Three separate weekend shootings that left one person dead and two others injured.

In response to the surge in activity and reports of large crowds, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department increased patrols over the weekend to monitor unsanctioned juvenile gatherings.

Foust closed his video by saying that the Republican party must come together with strength and unity to keep Indiana safe and prosperous.