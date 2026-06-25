Listen Live
Close
Local

Violent Felon Hit with Several Felonies After Indy SWAT Incident

Troy Anthony Phillips was arrested on Tuesday after being found passed out in a car at a busy intersection on Indy's east side with drugs and a loaded shotgun on him.

Published on June 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A city street with several vehicles, including a police car, parked along the sidewalk under a blue sky.
Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent felon in Indianapolis has been charged with multiple felonies after he was found passed out in his car at an intersection with drugs and a loaded shotgun.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Troy Anthony Phillips, 43, was at the intersection of E. 10th Street and N. Emerson Avenue when callers reported that he was passed out in a blue 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with the car still in drive in the middle of the road.

Once there, officers shut down the area and moved in to put the car in park and prevent the car from damaging anything or hurting anyone nearby. After failing to wake up Phillips and get a response, SWAT teams were called in.

Phillips was eventually taken into custody, arrested on several felony charges, including possession of narcotics and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was then booked into the Marion County Jail without bond.

Several police vehicles, including an armored truck, parked on a city street with officers present.
Source: IMPD

Inside his car and in his pocket, officers said they found a loaded shotgun, 2.5 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana, and over 10 grams of fentanyl.

Phillips does have prior convictions for theft, narcotics possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Due to those previous convictions, it was determined that Phillips is both a serious violent felon and a habitual offender.

An initial hearing for Phillips was held on Thursday.

Related Tags

IMPD Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked SWAT Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Local  |  John Herrick

Graham Rahal: Indianapolis Has a Crime Problem

Aerial View of Gary Indiana Vacant and Crumbling Buildings
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Ghost Towns In Indiana

A person jumping from a roof onto a lower roof below.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

East Side Shooting Kills Man Linked to 2024 Indy Drug Raid

A rural road passing through a grassy field, with a large wind turbine and other industrial structures in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS Teams Survey Tornado Damage in Southwest Indiana

Four people in business attire speaking at a podium, one person in a red shirt and three men in suits.
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana Republican Convention: The Party Has Spoken

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft

Phillip Foust
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Foust, Rahal Criticize Indianapolis Safety After Violent Week

Local News
A close-up portrait of a man with dark hair and a beard, wearing a white shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Man Accused of Stalking Indiana Fever Forward Sophie Cunningham Appears in Court

Central Indiana rain timeline map showing precipitation forecast and additional rainfall amounts through Sunday morning.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS Discusses Upcoming Rain and Hotter Weather in Indiana

A city street with several vehicles, including a police car, parked along the sidewalk under a blue sky.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Violent Felon Hit with Several Felonies After Indy SWAT Incident

Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana, Ohio Deputies Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ After Semi Crash

Carmel IN City Vector Road Map Blue Horizontal
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Carmel Tests Online Platform for Public Feedback

Two images side-by-side: A woman in a red scarf and black coat standing in a room with memorabilia on the wall, and a woman in a blue vest and black top smiling in a room with curtains.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Woman Loses Weight Through TOPS, Named 2025 Indiana Queen

Young man stressing over financial problems at home
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Unemployment Filings Fall Across Indiana

Voting booths with American flags and "VOTE" signs in a polling place.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Judge Orders Special Election for Knightstown after Electronic Voting Error

Police Lights: Crash
News  |  FOX 59

IMPD Criticizes False Missing Child Reports for Wasting Department Resources

Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Fever Fall to Phoenix, Caitlin Clark Leaves with Back Injury

A large fire engulfs a multi-story brick building, with smoke billowing and flames visible. A fire truck with its ladder extended is on the scene.
Local  |  FOX 59

IFD: Kids Setting Off Fireworks Caused Large Apartment Fire

Four men in suits standing together in a hallway, smiling.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Republican Congressman Introduces Bipartisan Resolution to Honor Boys and Girls Club

Threat of heavy rainfall map showing localized flash flooding possible Thursday and Friday, with moderate to high risk areas indicated.
Local  |  John Herrick

Flooding, Storms, and Heat All Possible in Indiana

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Juror in McClure Murder Trial Charged with Misconduct

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close