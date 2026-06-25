Hendricks County Prosecutor Blasts Ryan Mears Over Singh Case

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has responded to comments made by the Marion County Prosecutor regarding the Kevin Singh case.

The statement put out by Hendricks County Prosecutor Loren Delp on Thursday comes after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office criticized the dismissal of certain charges in the Hendricks County prosecution of Kevin Singh, who’s accused of stalking Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham.

Delp said the criticism from Ryan Mears misses a larger point:

“Every prosecutor’s office in Indiana exercises prosecutorial discretion. That includes evaluating evidence, negotiating resolutions, and dismissing charges when appropriate. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is no exception.

Between 2010 and 2015, Kevin Singh was prosecuted by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for seven different cases. Six of those cases were felony prosecutions, including four major felony cases. In every instance where multiple charges were filed, some charges were ultimately dismissed. In one Marion County case alone, 27 criminal counts were dismissed.

I do not know the facts and circumstances surrounding those decisions, nor do I suggest they were improper. Prosecutors routinely dismiss charges for legitimate legal and strategic reasons. That is not the issue.

The real issue is whether offenders from Marion County are increasingly committing violent crimes in neighboring communities. On that question, Kevin Singh’s Hendricks County case is highly instructive.

When Mr. Singh committed the offenses in Hendricks County, he was a Marion County resident. His criminal history had been built largely through repeated prosecutions in Marion County before he came into Hendricks County and committed additional crimes.

As I have said before, this discussion should not center on any single case or a single charging decision. It should center on the broader trend. With ever-increasing frequency, we continue to see offenders from Marion County crossing county lines and victimizing residents in surrounding communities. That is the conversation we should be having.

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Our office remains committed to holding violent offenders accountable and to protecting Hendricks County families. We hope this discussion moves beyond isolated cases and focuses instead on the systemic issues affecting public safety throughout Central Indiana.”

Singh is charged in Marion County with harassment, intimidation, and stalking Cunningham since at least late last year. He has a bond review hearing scheduled for Friday.