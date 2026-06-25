Man Accused of Stalking Indiana Fever Forward Sophie Cunningham Appears in Court

Source: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

INDIANAPOLIS–During a Thursday morning initial court hearing, the man accused of stalking Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham pled not guilty to all charges.

Kevin Singh, who’s in his late 40s, is accused of stalking Cunningham dating back to late 2025. Law enforcement leaders who have investigated the case say Singh’s messages to Cunningham on social media escalated in nature to the point where Cunningham didn’t feel safe at times.

On Thursday, a judge placed a no-contact order on Singh. The order says Singh is not allowed to go near Cunningham and stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse if he posts pond.

Singh is being held without bond for seven days. After that, the bond will be $40,000. If Singh ends up posting that bond, he is expected to be placed on home detention/community correction.

Singh made a request for a public defender and a bond review hearing has been scheduled for Friday. Trial and pretrial dates are expected to be scheduled on Friday during that same hearing.

Singh is facing the following charges:

-One count of stalking, a Level 6 felony

-One count of intimidation, a Level 6 felony

-Misdemeanor count of harassment.

He was arrested on Tuesday and charged on Wednesday. Singh is currently on probation in Hendricks County after pleading guilty to two counts of Invasion of Privacy, both Level 6 felonies. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed five felonies, including the lead charge of Stalking and a Habitual Offender Sentencing enhancement in that case.

“The internet has made it easier than ever to target, harass and intimidate others. Threats of violence, whether face-to-face or behind a keyboard, will be taken seriously. Coming forward is never easy, regardless of a person’s position or public profile. The victim is setting an example by speaking out. No one should have to endure harassment, intimidation or threats of violence, and every person deserves to feel safe in their workplace and throughout our community. We commend Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for their swift and decisive work on this investigation that led to this arrest,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.