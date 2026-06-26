Man Missing in Indy Retention Pond After Canoe Capsizes

Source: Indiana DNR

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency crews are searching for a 54-year-old man after a canoe he was in capsized in a retention pond on Indianapolis’ northwest side.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that the man was canoeing with three other family members on a retention pond in The Willows housing addition on Thursday when the canoe overturned, throwing all four people into the water.

Three of the individuals were rescued, with two of them being taken to local hospitals; however, the man is still missing. Search crews are using side-scan sonar, underwater cameras, and scuba divers to try to find him.

Along with Indiana Conservation Officers, those from the Pike Township Fire Department, Indianapolis Fire Department, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also responded to the pond.