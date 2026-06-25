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NWS Discusses Upcoming Rain and Hotter Weather in Indiana

Published on June 25, 2026

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Central Indiana rain timeline map showing precipitation forecast and additional rainfall amounts through Sunday morning.
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Rain and storms are supposed to move in to Indiana over the next few days followed by hotter weather.

“Yeah, so we have quite a few rounds of shower and thunderstorm activity we’re expecting the next several days. Primarily, it’s going to be across the southern half of Indiana, generally south of interstate setting, but that does include the Indianapolis metro as well,” said Casey Crosbie, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Crosbie says the threat for rain and severe weather tapers off into next week, but that gives way to heat.

“In fact, we’re expecting some of our hottest, if not our hottest temperatures of the late spring into the summer so far. Looks like highs will be generally in the low to mid 90s as we get into the fourth of July week. And heat indices could be as high as 105 degrees,” said Crosbie.

Crosbie says you can think of heat indices in the simplest form.

“So you’ve probably seen it on other places, the feels like temperatures, the same idea, basically the temperature, the apparent temperature that your body feels. So the more heat and humidity, the more humidity you get, your body doesn’t have the ability to evaporate perspiration, sweat as efficiently, and therefore the apparent temperature is higher than the actual temperature,” said Crosbie.

He calls the chances for severe weather in the coming days is considered marginal.

“It does look like there’s a small chance for more isolated severe thunderstorms tomorrow and into Saturday across Southern Indiana,” said Crosbie.

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