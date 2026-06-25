Indy Woman Loses Weight Through TOPS, Named 2025 Indiana Queen

Source: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s life has changed.

Patricia Graft has lost over 145 pounds through the non-profit Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS). It’s a non-commercial weight loss and support organization.

After losing weight, Patricia was named the 2025 TOPS Indiana Queen, meaning she lost more weight than any other female TOPS member in the state. Patricia says TOPS has assisted her in reaching her goal.

“Each person has encouraged me from day one all along the way,” Patricia said. “They also have helped educate me. They’ve all come in at different points in their lives, and they help give me guidance about what they’ve done on their weight loss journey. I listen to what they say, and sometimes I can see where their approach to something that I might be able to adapt in my own lifestyle and journey. I’ve been able to benefit from that, and I’m just so incredibly grateful for each individual in my chapter.”

Patricia says she eats three meals a day, and she continues to make better choices about what she eats. She also walks for roughly an hour, five days a week.

“I also try to put as much activity in my life as I can,” she said. “I’m now in my 70’s, and I try to listen to my body. I believe TOPS helps promote a positive attitude in our weight loss journey, and I’ve tried to carry that in my own personal journey.”

In 2025, Indiana TOPS members lost a total of 5,981 pounds. TOPS has been fighting obesity since its founding in 1948.

Indiana has an obesity rate of nearly 40%, which is the sixth highest in the U.S. Obesity can cause medical conditions, like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. People can lose weight and maintain overall wellness if they commit to a healthier lifestyle.

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