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Indiana’s Oldest Living World War II Vet Dies

Irving LeVine passed away recently in Evansville at the age of 104.

Published on June 24, 2026

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An elderly man with glasses wearing a red sweater, standing in front of an American flag backdrop. The text "HONOR FLIGHT SOUTHERN INDIANA" is visible.
Irving Levine (Source: Honor Flight of Southern Indiana)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana’s oldest living World War II veteran, Irving LeVine, has died.

LeVine passed away recently in Evansville at the age of 104, according to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.

Levine served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946 with tours in India and China. He had a diverse career, working as an oil producer, training manager, and salesman, and, after retiring at 85, became a full-time caregiver for his wife, Virginia “Gigi” LeVine.

In 2015, Levine participated in an Honor Flight with an EVV2 red bus.

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