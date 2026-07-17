Garth Brooks Adds More Indy Shows for Arena Tour

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Due to high demand, Garth Brooks is adding two more Indianapolis shows on his 2026 arena tour.

Brooks will now open up his “Blame it All on My Roots Tour” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, Aug. 20. He originally had back-to-back performances scheduled on Friday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22, to begin the tour.

The country music mega star has also included a matinee show for Sunday, Aug. 23.

Tickets went on sale Friday through Ticketmaster. All tickets are priced at $154.00 ($140 ticket price + $4.00 Facility Fee + $10.00 Service Charge) plus applicable taxes.

Brooks last played multiple shows in Indianapolis in 2017. He also performed at Notre Dame Stadium in 2018 and 2022.